Local kids raise money for Raleigh General Hospital

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Three children were recognized for raising money for a local hospital.

Tyler Beard, Byron Payne, and Easton Dickens saw how hard the nurses are working at Raleigh General Hospital, and wanted to do something to help.

The three boys went door to door asking their neighbors to donate money to the nurses. They raised more than $60, and gave it to the hospital during an event on Friday, August 28, 2020. Payne said they felt like they needed to help

“We felt like that with all this stuff going around they would need some time of help and everything,” Payne said.

The money they raised will help buy materials for Senior Friends and Volunteers supporting the hospital from home. These volunteers make masks, headbands and caps for employees at the hospital.

The boys told 59News they hope this will inspire other kids to give back to their communities.