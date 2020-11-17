Local law enforcement explains new mask mandate policies in businesses

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Nov. 13, 2020, Governor Jim Justice announced new rules and protocols regarding wearing masks in public.

One of the more notable announcements Justice made is how business owners have the right to call the police if a customer is not abiding by the mask mandate.

Law enforcement officials in the area said these calls from businesses could lead to trespassing charges.

Those people will be charged a fine which will increase each time they are charged.

Law enforcement officials want to make it clear that only business owners are allowed to call the police on someone not wearing a mask.



“I do foresee people seeing someone without a mask and calling 911, but again we would just ask them to have a conversation with the person, explain them the policy and ask them to wear a mask,” said Lt. David Allard of the Beckley Police Department.

Allard said he wants people to compare wearing a mask to wearing a seatbelt. He said people do so without thinking twice because it keeps them safe and it is the law. And he wants people to think the same way when going into these businesses.