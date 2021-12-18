Local law enforcement officer welcomed home from FBI academy

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — One man in Tazewell County got a special welcome home Friday, December 17. after spending nearly three months in Quantico.

After spending eleven weeks in Quantico participating in the FBI National academy, Captain Jonathan Hankins of the Tazewell County Sheriffs department returned home to a sea of surprises, smiles, and celebration from his friends, family, and co-workers.

“Obviously when I pulled up I seen everybody and I expected that there was something but I had no idea the amount of people and the amount of work they put in to and it really overwhelmed me. I am usually not at a loss for words but I was speechless there for a bit,” said Hankins.

The program is designed to pair local officers with law enforcement experts from around the world, and equip them with knowledge, new perspectives, and tactics to take back to their communities and benefit their departments.

Sheriff Brian Hieatt said in today’s world continuing education is key in law enforcement.

“With law enforcement, we have to stay on the cutting edge of everything from technology to how we work crimes how we grid everything out and how we look at what crimes are happening where and this is the type of training that he got and is going to bring back to help our department just keep advancing forward,” said Sheriff Hieatt.

Hankins is the first in Tazewell county to go through the program, something he never thought he would achieve,

He hopes he can be an example and precedent for those who want to achieve their dreams.

“For somebody from southwest Virginia, Tazewell County I hope I can be an inspiration to show people from all around that you can do it, just because you are from a small town. Set your dreams and go after it, because I am no better than anybody and I got to attend the FBI National academy and if I can do it so can you,” said Hankins.

While it was a long and grueling time to be away from his loved ones, Hankins said it is worth it knowing he can now serve his county even better than before

After some much-needed rest, Hankins will return to his regular duties with the department, eager to implement new ideas.