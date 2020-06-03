Local law enforcement reacts to George Floyd’s death and protests

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — May 25, 2020 is a date which will down in history, as George Floyd’s death started to spark protests seeking justice and accountability for law enforcement.

Princeton Police Lt. Jeremy Halsey said law enforcement exists to protect and serve, saying it all boils down to a relationship of trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

“Trust isn’t something that’s given. Over time, you earn it with the community. Part of that is doing bike patrol, doing foot patrol in Mercer Street or the back streets off of Mercer Street,” Halsey said.

Mercer County Dep. Amanda Moore said taking interest in getting to know the younger generation also sets up the trust at an early stage.

“It’s hard being in your youth and seeing all these things in social media and on TV because that… highlights the negativity,” Moore said. “But in reality, there’s so much we do on a daily basis.”

When someone in law enforcement clocks in, Moore stressed they never know what that shift will bring. But when working in law enforcement, Moore said it takes passion to make sure no matter what, the job gets done correctly.

“Our hearts are in this. We do recognize that there are injustices that happen,” Moore said. “We don’t stand with anything that supports injustice. We’re always here to protect and serve.”

Lt. Halsey said this profession is something he wouldn’t change for the world.

“We look forward to everyday that we get to get up and do our job,” Halsey said.