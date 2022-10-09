BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– East Park Martial Arts in Beckley invited a guest instructor to teach Sambo to its students.

Sambo means self-defense without weapons and combines wrestling and judo.

The guest instructor, Benjamin Rothrock, spoke about how Sambo can help people protect themselves.

“Sambo is definitely going to give you hands-on experience with executing these techniques against fully resisting opponents,” said Rothrock. “And unlike other grappling arts that like to kind of start from their knees or start from their butt when they spar, Sambo is always started on the feet just like you would be in like a street conflict.”

Rothrock said he regularly holds clinics with East Park to help both its students and instructors add new techniques and styles to the dojo.