BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The inaugural craft and vendor show is set for May at Beckley Stratton Middle School.

The show benefits all programs at the school including athletics, band, and choir.

Amy Shumate is a teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle. She said this is a great way to involve the community in fundraising for the school. Shumate added it will also be a great benefit to both the community and the school while shining a positive light on the school.

“We’re going to have a little bit of everything here from wooden signs that my husband and I make to wreaths to tarts to candles to jewelry. You name it, we’re going to have a little bit of everything,” said Shumate.

Shumate said they are still accepting vendors. The craft and vendor show is on Friday, May 13 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

If you decide to stop by to shop and get hungry, Shumate said a food truck vendor will be set up outside as well.