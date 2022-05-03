BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Bill Withers memorial festival kicks off Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Beckley.

After a rousing success in 2021, Beckley celebrates its most famous former resident with the second annual Bill Withers memorial festival.

Local restaurants, vendors and musicians will gather in uptown Beckley to celebrate the life and legacy of Bill Withers, and perform some of his most well-known songs.

“It’s crazy to even say it out loud,” said local artist and event organizer Matt Mullins. “It’s more than just passion to me. Being a musician from southern West Virginia, it means everything to me that Bill is from here. He made it on the biggest level and I just think it can be so inspiring.”

Proceeds from the festival go toward funding the city of Beckley’s Bill Withers statue, which was completed by local artist Pastor Fredrick Hightower. The city has a goal to raise $240 thousand during the event.