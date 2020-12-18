Local non-profit expects increase of those in need this holiday season

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — During the holiday season, organizations that help people in need are seeing an increase, and as this holiday season falls during a pandemic, those organizations need more help.

Amy’s House of Hope in Princeton gives out food to those in need throughout their community. Due to COVID-19 concerns, volunteers with the organization had to change how they give out food. Wayne Dillon, the Treasurer for Amy’s House of Hope, said they had to purchase more to-go materials to give out their food. Those coming to get food are not allowed in the building either, and the organizations had to buy masks for people who showed up without one.

Dillon said these extra costs added up.

“It took a little toll because we try and make sure we keep the bills paid. So being that our donations are down, not a whole lot, but enough, it has taken a toll in that aspect,” Dillon said.

Dillon said during the holidays they normally see a increase of people in need, and during this particular holiday season, they are seeing more and more families in need of food after losing their jobs during the pandemic.

“We send to-go plates with them, and if they have a family we don’t expect the kids to stand in line, so we ask how many is in their family and we send enough to feed the whole family,” said Dillon.

Dillon said their busiest time of year is Thanksgiving and the Christmas season. He said Thanksgiving this year was busier than in years past, and he anticipates the same outcome around Christmas time.

“We actually went and bought hams and turkeys to send with them and for Thanksgiving. We actually gave out 200 meals,” said Dillon.

Dillon said they also relied on a smaller group of donors this year. He believed not as many people were able to give due to the toll COVID-19 took on everyone.

Dillon said he wants people to know they need the help of the community even more as 2020 comes to an end.

“It is definitely important for us to be blessed with donations during this holiday so we can turn around and bless the community for the need of food. We do not want to see anybody go without food during this time,” said Dillon.

Dillon said volunteers are extremely thankful for those who donated throughout the pandemic, and he hopes any who are able to help will do so.

Amy’s House of Hope is open Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. It will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas.