BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Volunteers in Beckley put the finishing touches on preparations for celebrations all throughout Pride Month.

Beckley Pride, a group that supports the LGBTQ+ community, put together a celebration on Saturday, June 4, 2022. This is the fourth year Beckley Pride set up the street fair to bring awareness to LGBTQ+ issues.

This year, Beckley Pride partnered with South Central Education Development to bring “Make Health Happen” to the festival.

Organizers said those in the LGBTQ+ community sometimes face discrimination when they seek health care.

“We need people who do work in the health care field to come out and say, ‘Hey, we are accepting. We do want you here,'” explained Beckley Pride President Christina Baisden. “Because unless we have that forward message, you know, people aren’t going to seek the health care that they need.”

The Beckley Pride celebration is at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway from noon to 6 p.m.

Baisden said about seventy vendors are set to come out to the event. She added that Beckley ARH Hospital and West Virginia University-Institute of Technology are among the major sponsors of the event.