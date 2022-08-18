PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Money is available to help businesses in Princeton get even better.

The Princeton Economic Development Authority partnered with the Princeton Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias to start a new grant to improve businesses.

One business will win $1,250 for the beautification or small renovations of their business, as well as a flag showing the City who became a grant recipient.

Sam Lusk, Director of the EDA for Princeton said this is another opportunity to help small businesses in the area grow.

“It’ll cover improvement projects the things that come to mind are contract labor, different infrastructure things like HVAC, running water different things. It wouldn’t be for utilities but it would be for the infrastructure to allow those to happen,” said Lusk.

Paper applications are available at Princeton City Hall and online applications will be on the Princeton Economic Development website in the near future.

Lusk added the last day for submitting an application is Saturday, October 1, 2022.