Local political science expert explains second impeachment process

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Following the protest and riot at the U.S. Capitol, the House of Representatives introduced an article of impeachment to remove President Trump from office.

But what exactly does this mean and how what will the political landscape look as the Biden administration prepares to take over?

Dr. Andrea Kent is an associate professor of political science at WVU Tech. She said those who are calling for his impeachment are doing so because of the role he played in these riots.

“The articles of impeachment state clearly that President Trump played a pivotal role in inciting that violence,” said Dr. Kent.

On Jan. 11, 2021, the House introduced the article of impeachment. The House is set to vote on impeachment on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

Dr. Kent said the impeachment process will look the same as the first time the proceedings occurred at the beginning of 2020.

“For a president to be impeached, it happens in the House. For him to actually be removed, it has to go through the Senate,” said Kent.

Dr. Kent said she thinks it is likely the house will vote to impeach President Trump, but the outcome of his second trial will be the same as his first. The Senate is on recess until the day before the inauguration. While she said it is unlikely they will hold a special session before that day, she said the process can continue after the President is out of the office.

“It is possible to continue impeachment proceedings after the new president is office. Obviously you would not be removing President Trump because he will already not be there, but that would come the effects of removing him from any of the privileges of office,” said Dr. Kent.

These privileges include the ability to run for office again, a lifelong retirement salary, and a yearly travel stipend.

It is important to note, if President Trump is impeached but not convicted, he would not lose any presidential privileges; he would become the first president to be impeached twice.