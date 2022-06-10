SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One local artisan set up on June 10, 2022, to show off the culmination of his work over the last year.

People from all around the area came out to Meadow Bridge to take a look at the latest show from the Lockbridge pottery studio. The wheels took a break, and the kiln cooled down to make way for the display of coffee mugs, spherical vases, decanters, and even puzzle pieces

Jeff Diehl is the owner of Lockbridge Pottery. He found a love of pottery from his grandfather and with every new piece he makes, he loves the craft a little bit more.

“Every firing, every process I work on there are always so many variables so many challenges to meet, and I still find it fun still,” said Diehl.



The pottery show continues on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.