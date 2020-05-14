Local radio station to spotlight candidates during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — WWNR radio in Beckley will allow candidates across Beckley and southern West Virginia speak about their platforms Monday, May 18, 2020.

Each candidate gets ten minutes to speak about their views. Jay Quesenberry, Manager of Southern Communications (which oversees WWNR), said the COVID-19 pandemic took away a candidate’s ability to get out in communities, so they are allowing these candidates to better connect with voters.

“This would be great for the candidates to connect with the voters and be able to share their ideas, talk about issues, and do it in a much longer form than most other opportunities or venues,” Quesenberry said.

Listen to these candidates after they air online at WWNR’s website.