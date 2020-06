OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – Fayette County Commission issued a Local State of Emergency for the areas of Oak Hill, Minden, Scarbro, Whipple due to Sunday’s flash flooding.

They say if you’ve been affected by flooding and need shelter, a shelter is open at Warm Hands from Warm Heart on Main Street in Oak Hill.

If your home has had damage from todays flood, please call 304-574-1610 ex.t 1.