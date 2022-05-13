SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — One local wrestler signed to continue his career with a college close to home.

Shady Spring Senior, Joshua Goode, a senior at Shady Spring High school signed with WVU Tech on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Goode says he began wrestling twelve years ago. He said the sport changed his attitude and outlook on life. He added wrestling made him a better person and he is excited about the fall.

“It’s honestly an honor. I really have to appreciate them and all my coaches who pushed me. My teachers that are here,” said Goode.

Goode plans to study nursing at WVU Tech.