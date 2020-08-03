Local Vacation Bible Schools go virtual

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Vacation Bible School is an annual summer camp for churches across the country, but this year, VBS is another addition to the list of events made virtual due to COVID-19.

Each day during the week-long summer camps, students can take part in different activities. At certain churches, campers can still get this experience, but in a much different setting.

Steve Hamrick, the Pastor at United Methodist Temple in Beckley, said his church is just one of the churches across the country converting VBS to an online format.

“Actually this year we have more kids than we did last year when we had vacation bible school here on campus. So we advertised it and kids have been home and haven’t had anything to do I guess, and they were eager!” Hamrick explained.

Prior to the camp starting, staff members at United Methodist Temple put together camp bags with everything the kids need in order to do the activities at home. Staff members film the music, arts and crafts, and bible study segments each morning. Campers then go to the church’s website to follow along whenever they want.