BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– An award-winning author from Tazewell, Virginia was in Beckley on Sunday, August 13, 2023 for a book signing event at Tamarack.

W. Jeff Barnes’ debut novel “Mingo” is a thrilling page-turner about the history of the West Virginia Mine Wars.

It highlights lesser-known facts of the mine war, as well as major events like the Battle of Blair Mountain. The battle is not only the largest armed uprising in the U.S. since the Civil War, but also the largest labor uprising in American history.

The book is full of compelling history, betrayal, family and the deep divide between West Virginia and Virginia during the mine wars.

Barnes said the book is inspired from his father who worked in the coal mines and stories he heard growing up that fascinated him.

“It introduces people to a very important part of not only West Virginia History but American history,” said Barnes. “I hope people will read it and learn something about West Virginia they maybe they didn’t know.”

Barnes mentioned he is very grateful for all of the support he has received for his novel.

“Mingo” is named the 2022 Readers Favorite International Book Contest Gold Medal Winner for Southern Fiction and also received dozens of five-star reviews.