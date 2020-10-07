Location of precinct changes in Rhodell

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Those voting in the Raleigh County community of Rhodell will do so at a new location.

Raleigh County Commissioners approved the changing of the precinct location in Rhodell. In years past, voters cast their ballots at the Rhodell Volunteer Fire Department, but this year, voters will fill their ballots out at the Gospel Tabernacle across the street from the fire department.

Commissioner Dave Tolliver said the Volunteer Fire department suffered damage from flooding several months ago and the building is still not ready for people to come in and vote.

“The fire department has a problem as far as setting up the booths, and they didn’t feel comfortable that it would appropriate for people to come there and vote,” Tolliver explained.