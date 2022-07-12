CHARLESTON, WV – Northbound and southbound exit ramps in Mabscott on the West Virginia Turnpike will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the night of Wednesday, July 13, 2022 into Thursday, July 14, 2022.

The exit ramps will also be closed the night of Thursday, July 14, 2022 into Friday, July 15, 2022, for paving.

Message boards and signs will direct drivers to a detour onto Harper Road Exit 44 (WV 3 East), and then to Robert C. Byrd Drive (WV 16 South), and finally to Mabscott.



Both exits will be open during the day, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.