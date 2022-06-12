RALEIGH COUNTY, WV(WVNS) — For the first time since 2019 Harry Potter Fans gathered at the resort at Glade Springs for magic, mystery, and murder during the third annual Wizarding Weekend.

This year’s event brought about all new elements for those in attendance. From activities out on the Quidditch field to a feast in the great hall, it was all centered around an original murder mystery put together and performed by Murder and Merriment.

“We worked with them for the last four months on customizing this murder mystery for us, and so we just kind of work with them on what would be great for us and vice versa and it has been a lot of fun collaborating,” said Ashley Long, the creative director for The Resort at Glade Springs.

The weekend came to an end with a themed brunch, and a chance to solve the mystery. Long said she plans to continue and further cultivate this event in the future.