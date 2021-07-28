Major increase in Lyme Disease prompts concern at local health department

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department wants people to stay vigilant as they enjoy the summer sun.

Health officials reported a three hundred percent increase in Lyme Disease in the county from June to July. In order to keep people informed, the department put out ways to reduce your chances of getting the disease.

They recommend wearing insect repellent with DEET and to avoid wooded and brushy areas to name a few. You can contact the health department for more ways to avoid the disease.

Roger Topping, the Administrator at the Mercer County Health Department, said he wants people to take this disease seriously.

“A strong two hundred pound man who gets Lyme disease and gets it really bad could drop down to one hundred pounds, and I’ve actually known people to die from Lyme disease,” said Topping.

Topping said if you are bitten by a tick or showing symptoms, seek medical attention immediately.