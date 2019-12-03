Man accused of having 2 guns at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia man was caught trying to bring two handguns onto a plane at Yeager Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration on Monday said the firearms were found in the man’s backpack at a security checkpoint on Thanksgiving.

Officials say he had a loaded .40 caliber handgun and a .45 caliber weapon with seven loose bullets.

The agency did not release the man’s name, but said he’s from Sissonville. He was detained and cited on weapons charges. His guns and ammunition were confiscated.

The TSA says the incident marked the seventh gun found at a Yeager Airport checkpoint this year.

Authorities found more than 4,000 handguns in carry-on bags at airports nationwide last year.

