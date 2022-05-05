BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Thursday, May 5, 2022, is the National Day of Prayer.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May. It is a day designated by the United States Congress when people are asked, “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.” The President is required by law to sign a proclamation each year, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.

Several community members gathered at Word Park in Beckley today to take part in the celebration.

Event organizer Sherrie Hunter said the event was a collaboration of several community members and churches in the county.

“We have a lot to be thankful for. We have a lot of prayers being offered for a lot of families and we also have a lot of people reflecting and understanding what’s important.” Event organizer Sherrie Hunter

Hunter said people from all denominations of all religions were invited to participate.