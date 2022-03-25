BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A West Virginia native is welcoming new jobs and opportunities to the local area.

Friday, March 25, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for Mars Bank new opening, located at 101 Ramey Court in Beckley.

Megan Legursky, Vice President of Mortgage Lending for Mars Bank, is representing Mars Bank in their first branch opening outside of their origin in Pennsylvania. The new business will give people in Southern West Virginia more options when it comes to buying a house.