McDowell County Board of Education creates Family Reading University

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Family Reading University is a program designed to help parents and students build strong reading comprehension skills.

With half the county attending online classes, McDowell County administrators know parents are an integral part of their children’s education, especially elementary school students.

The Board of Education cited several studies stating the possibility of a 30 million word gap in a child’s vocabulary by the time they reach the age of four if they are raised in poverty. Amanda Peyton, the McDowell County Assistant Superintendent of Federal Programs and Information, said Family Reading University is designed to help bridge that gap for children around the county.

“So to help with the vocabulary gap with children being raised in poverty, we thought this was a good way to help parents build their skill set to help teach their children how to read,” Peyton said.

Hour long sessions, lead by national reading experts, are held twice a week through zoom for free. Peyton said administrators created Family Reading University to make sure parents who may not have received an adequate education get the skills they need. While the university focuses on parents, it also is meant to ensure students learning remotely do not fall behind.

“It can help both. It will help sharpen parents reading skills themselves, but then also help the parents by building that gift of reading for their children,” Peyton said.

Since the program is still so new, sessions are only available for parents. Administrators said they plan on having students join their parents in these sessions very soon.