McDowell County BOE votes to consolidate three elementary schools

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The idea to consolidate Fall River and Kimball Elementary Schools in McDowell County is nothing new.

McDowell County Schools Superintendent Carolyn Falin, said for years they were unable to include the consolidation in the county’s comprehensive education facilities plan. Due to continued unenrollment in the schools, Falin said they cannot wait any longer and included Welch Elementary as well.

Several teachers and faculty from Welch Elementary attended the meeting to share their support.

“They work their fingers to the bone to make this place work and I guarantee you that so do the other schools, but that doesn’t mean that’s how it should be,” said Shannon Pace, the Communities in Schools Facilitator at Welch Elementary School.

Falin said someone will always be upset about closing down historic and beloved community schools.

“One thing that is always a concern is transportation because in some cases bus routes will be lengthened,” said Falin.

Falin said six of the thirteen routes would be shorter. She added any concerns parents had were answered by the end of the public hearings.

At the final hearing, parents and teachers expressed their excitement for the new school, some were even brought to tears. And they were not the only ones excited.

“A new school would mean we would have a bigger playground and more space for kids to play outside,” said Braxton Pace, a fourth grader at Welch Elementary School.

By the end of the hearing, the board voted unanimously to close the three schools, and consolidate into a single county elementary school.

The vote was met with praise from everyone in the room.

“Providing a new school with new opportunities on this side of the county is best for all kids at Fall River, Kimball and Welch. Thank you for doing what is best for kids,” said the Assistant Principal at Welch Elementary.