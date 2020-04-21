McDowell County Commission on Aging delivers food to seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Dorothy Tolliver said she and the other cooks at the McDowell County Commission on Aging are working long hours to serve up something delicious for local seniors.

“Cheeseburgers, fries, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonaise, and baked beans,” Tolliver said.

All of this great food goes into containers which go to one of the most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic: the community’s elderly. After these containers are filled, they go into delivery trucks. Daniel Hatfield is one of the drivers who goes out Monday through Friday to deliver the meals.

“Going out for delivery takes about four or five hours,” Hatfield said.

Hatfield said this delivery system is a way to safely provide food to seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“God forbid nothing happens here, but we’ll be helping as many people as we can. We take in donations, we’ve sent out care packages, extra food,” Hatfield said.

Hatfield said they also provide meals to seniors on the weekends by delivering those meals with Friday’s meal.