MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — People across McDowell County and the surrounding areas were slammed on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, by a brutal storm. As the water rose, so did the amount of damage created.

For many people in and around McDowell County, the day began as a day like any other. Then the rain began, and the night took a turn.

“I went out to go to work, I noticed I couldn’t get over my drain pipe, the water was roaring over it and washed the road out,” said Adam Charles, a resident of Berwind Bottom in McDowell County.

Around 8:30 at night, Charles made an attempt to head to work in the mines, but he would never even make it out of his driveway. Three truckloads of gravel he poured onto the road earlier that day, were gone in a matter of hours.

“There was no way to get a vehicle out or get in here to us because the water was so high, I don’t think a boat woulda come through as high as it was,” said Charles.

High, rushing water quickly covered the community of Berwind. And while they are no strangers to heavy rain, the sheer volume was something many had not experienced in some time.

Charlotte Hutton and her husband spent Wednesday, July 13, 2022, checking in on their family members, trying to secure some peace of mind after what can only be described as a traumatic experience. Hutton said shortly after the rain began, she heard a deafening blow, and then the ground moved below her.

“My husband was in the bedroom, and I went into the kitchen to see if the tree had fell into the living room because that is what we thought had happened, and he just said hold on we are sliding. And you could just feel the trailer slide,” said Hutton.

Now all she has is pictures and memories of how her home once looked.

Hutton is thankful no one was injured during the flooding, but she is not sure how they are going to pick up the pieces.

“I don’t know, I don’t know where to start or how to go or how to get the money to do it with,” said Hutton