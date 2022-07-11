PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Middle and High School students at Mercer County Schools learn to protect themselves from cyber threats at a cyber security camp.

Cyber Patriot is a part of the Air Force’s Association National Youth Cyber Education Program. Their goal is to educate and inform students K-12 about the dangers of being online and how to protect themselves from hackers.

The camp was carried out by Mercer County Technical Education Center teachers John Ramsey and Don Muncy.

Camper Pierce Muncy said he is happy to learn about cybersecurity now instead of when something happens.

“I have a VPN I use and I try to not use my first and last name on these games. They’ll ask how old you are and put your name in and I just put a fake name, a fake age, and that way they don’t get too much information off me,” said Muncy.

The camp lasts until this Friday, July 15, 2022.