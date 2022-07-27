WVNS — The highly anticipated Tuesday, July 26, 2022. draw for Mega Millions resulted in nine million dollar winners.

However, due to unmatched numbers, the jackpot climbs yet again, reaching $1.025 billion for Friday, with a cash value of $602.5 million.

If hit, it would become the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The former jackpot would also be the fourth highest in U.S. Lottery jackpot history.

Both marks could easily be surpassed in the coming days, as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot was 1.050 billion back in January of 2021.