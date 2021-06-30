Members of Bluefield Sorority give back to the community

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Members of a Mercer County Sorority are giving back to the community.

The Bluefield Alumnae chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. started the Delta Pearls of Excellence Program. The virtual program is on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. and open to the public, honoring the high school seniors who won scholarships from the sorority.

Being a service organization, sorority members wanted to give back to the community. Six high school seniors from McDowell, Mercer, and Tazewell Counties were awarded either $500 scholarships or $150 book stipends.

“So our friends family, not just here in bluefield, but across the U.S helped us raise the moneys,” said Dassa Giles, the President of the Bluefield Alumnae Chapter.

The scholarship is awarded each year. Seniors wanting to apply can reach out to their school guidance counselors.