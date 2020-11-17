Members of the community react to the new mask mandate enforcement policies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Cormie Hildebrand and Scott Thompson come to the Chocolate Moose in Beckley nearly every day to get coffee and catch up.

The two men said wearing a mask has become just another part of their routine as they have been wearing the masks for the majority of the pandemic.

“Every day we go out since virtually the beginning,” said Thompson.

The two men said the Chocolate Moose has required masks inside since nearly the beginning of the pandemic and they hope the new policy will convince other businesses and customers do the same.

“No citizen in our country has the right under the constitution to put anyone else’s life in danger, and if you don’t wear a mask you are putting another person’s life in danger,” said Thompson.

Both Thompson and Hildebrand said they are glad new policy provides a clear punishment for not following the guidelines.

“There needs to be a penalty for not wearing a mask and endangering your own life and not just your own life but someone else’s as well,” said Hildebrand.

Hildebrand is 92 years old and Thompson is 72. The two men said they are aware they are more likely to suffer from COVID-19. And they said the hope people in the community take these new policies to heart.

“I know my immune system is compromised simply because of my age so I do not want to take any chances,” said Hildebrand.

The two men said the new mask mandate policies make them feel more comfortable and they now feel like the governor and businesses are doing more to keep everyone safe.

“And I am glad Governor Justice is doing this, I think he is doing what he has to,” said Thompson.