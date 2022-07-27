PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Looking for your forever friend? Well, the Mercer County Animal Shelter is here to help!

Thanks to a grant from the Bissell Pet Foundation, the shelter was able to lower the cost of adoption for dogs and cats. Director of the Mercer County Animal Shelter, Stacey Harman said she’s happy the foundation chose them but says it’s bittersweet because pets are coming in faster than leaving.

“For dogs, it’s going to be $25 and cats will be $10. It still includes all of their shots to be altered and it also includes a free microchip,” said Harman.

Harman said if you want to take advantage of this offer, visit the animal shelter before Saturday, July 30, 2022.