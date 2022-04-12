PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Mercer County Commission gave out American Rescue Plan funds on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at their county commission meeting.

Mercer County received eleven point seven million dollars from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan. These funds provide direct relief to the community and local economy due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Greg Puckett, one of the Mercer County Commissioners said he wants to make sure the money is allocated and spent wisely.

“We don’t know what issues we may see in the months and years to come. So, I think being conservative amount, moving us forward in a good way where we can partner those monies together and get a greater match as we go on,” said Puckett.

The commission must allocate funding by 2024 and the funding must be spent by 2026.