Mercer County delegate candidate shares potential goals

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Five Mercer County candidates are in the 27th district delegate race.

Of the five is democrat Tina Russell, who said if elected, she hopes to bring change to Mercer County. She said she’s spent more than twenty years living in the county and wants to help her home as much as possible.

“This is my home and these are my neighbors,” Russell said. “I feel like they deserve better than what they’re getting. I feel like they deserve better wages, better access to healthcare, better roads. I feel like I am the candidate that will go there for them. I will be their champion.”

59 News also reached out to other candidates in the delegates race and has not received comment yet.