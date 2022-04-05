MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department will hold a vaccine clinic Wednesday, April 6 for those in the community who want to get their second booster shots.

The second booster is authorized for anyone who is immunocompromised.

Pfizer is available for people 12 and older, while the Moderna shot is available for those 18 and older.

Bonnie Allen, the new Administrator at the Mercer County Health Department says she recommends for people to get their shot.

((BONNIE ALLEN- ADMINISTRATOR AT THE MERCER COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT))

“When people come in my staff are going to be asking them these questions and we’ll be following the CDC guidelines. So be patient with us. If we can give you your booster we will definitely do it,” said Allen.

The clinic takes place from 1 in the afternoon to 5 in the evening at the Princeton Rescue Squad-Karen Preservati Center.