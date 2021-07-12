Mercer County Schools bringing summer STEM activities to students

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Board of Education is putting a focus on hands-on learning and extracurricular activities this summer, and they are bringing the new program right to students.

Throughout the month of July, the BOE is offering community outreach buses. These buses are filled with activities focused on STEM, art, music, and other areas students did not get the chance to participate in during the pandemic.

“The biggest driving force was the missed time, instructional time with covid, this is supposed to be a reinforcement time,” Casey Tedder, a first year teacher at Princeton Middle School, said.

The community outreach buses will be at multiple locations throughout Mercer County, Monday through Thursday, each week in July.