Mercer County students speak with NASA astronaut

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County elementary school students got the chance to talk with someone who is out of this world.

Girls in third through fifth grades got to ask questions virtually to NASA astronaut, Loral O’Hara.

The students were pretty excited.

“Yeah it was pretty cool,” said Payslei Breeden a third grader at Oakvale Elementary.

The event was organized by U.S Senator Shelly Moore Capito and Congresswoman Carol Miller. The virtual event focused on science, technology, engineering and math in schools, and what it is like to be an astronaut. Students from different schools got to talk directly to O’Hara.

“What were your favorite classes in school and how did they help you become an astronaut?,” said Breeden asked

O’Hara said she had a lot of favorite subjects in school, which helped her get to where she is today.

“I think it’s really helpful in being an astronaut to be interested in a lot of different things because this helps you become a well rounded person,” O’Hara said.

Lacosta Hodges is the Principal at Oakvale Elementary School. She was instrumental in helping the event lift-off. Hodges said one on the main goals for the event was to help inspire the girls during these stressful times.

“This was an amazing opportunity for our students to see how hard work can pay off and how girls can do anything they want to do,” said Hodges.

Those who organized the event said they hope it had a lasting impression on the students. While Breeden said she will not be ready to go to the moon with NASA anytime soon, she is already thinking about becoming an astronaut.