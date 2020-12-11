Mercer County teacher raises money through social media to buy books for students

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A teacher in Mercer County raised thousands of dollars to buy books for students in the area. She wanted the books to provide a different type of education.

Over the summer, during the rise of awareness towards the black lives matter movement, Amber Calloway, a teacher at the Mercer County Early Learning Center, decided to make a difference as a teacher. She said it is her job as a teacher to not only educate, but to learn new things as well.

“It is important as a teacher to be constantly learning yourself and to strive for that for your students as well,” Calloway said.

Calloway said she wants to show children of color they are loved. She said her main goal is to provide these kids with experiences she never had.

“I feel like books are windows to the future and to the places we’ve never been and things we’ve never seen and I feel like every time a kid hears a read aloud they should see themselves within that read aloud,” said Calloway

Since initially posting about the fundraiser on Facebook, Calloway raised more than $2,000. She used the money to buy more than 200 books. She said she made the post thinking she would be able to buy a handful of books, but she never expected to receive so much support.

Calloway said she did not know there were so many books depicting children of color. She said she got enough books to cater to students in Pre-k all the way to high school.

Calloway is already receiving very special feedback Terri Sheppard’s Pre-K class at Montcalm Elementary School sent Calloway a video with their books to show their appreciation.

Calloway said she also wants to be available to any teacher who wants to know more about having conversations about representation with their students, or if a teacher wants to have a similar book drive.