PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — For the second year, Mercer County Teen Court and ChildLaw Services honored victims killed on 9/11, during a ceremony at Mercer County Courthouse on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Mercer Teen Court is one of seventy-five official memorial sites for the 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorials, which has become the largest national 9/11 multi-site project, organizers reported.

“Every site that was selected across the county to do this particular ceremony was given flags that have all of the victims’ names written on it, so almost three thousand names are on the flags,” said Michelle Hale of Mercer Teen Court.

The flags were at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, before coming to Mercer County and to the other vigil sites.

Nearly three thousand names are written on the flag, in memory of those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.