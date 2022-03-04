MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Officials from Mercer County, Bluefield, and Princeton met with the State Auditors office to discuss the dilapidated building issue in the area.

With more than one thousand structures ready to come down, Lori Mills, the Mercer County Dilapidated Structures Officer, said the situation can be overwhelming. However, overwhelming situations call for appropriate action.

This mindset brought together officials from across the county, to have an open discussion with the state auditor.

In their discussions, both State Auditor J.B McCuskey and leaders from across the county came to the conclusion population retention, the drug problem, and issues with homeless people in the area can be traced back to a large number of abandoned or broken down buildings.

“Most importantly they reduce the level of pride people have in their community and when you start tearing them down, people’s chins come from down on their chest back up,” said McCuskey.

As the state auditor, he is responsible for taking unclaimed or unpaid property and getting it to the hands of those who want to use it to better the community. He introduced the community resurrection and economic development act or SB 552 which he believes will speed up the process.

The bill would set aside thirty million to go to contracts awarded to cities and counties to tear down the buildings.

McCuskey said this should be the first step in telling the world the Mountain State is the place to bring your families or businesses. In talking with leaders in the area, he found the county is already on the right path to do so. The county uses a Geographic information system to map out the areas of concern.

“The enemy here is dilapidated structures and some of those challenges, but it really gives you the ability to talk with developers and work with other municipalities to attack those structures,” said Cecil Marson, the Bluefield City Manager.

Marson said they would not be able to make any headway without working hand in hand with the rest of the county. It is that cohesion that gives McCuskey hope his bill will be properly utilized.

“Princeton, Bluefield and Mercer County work together better than any three governments I have ever seen, and they have given us a blueprint to use this everywhere else,” said McCuskey.

The bill passed unanimously passed through the Senate, it now awaits action from the House Judiciary Committee.