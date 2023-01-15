GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Despite the recent winter wonderland we experienced, Mother Nature was very mild this ski season.

The mild weather so far this winter resulted in less snowfall.

According to the National Weather Service, Beckley averages eleven inches of snowfall in the month of December. However, the city only saw half an inch of snow in December 2022.

For those who operate resorts like Winterplace, this was not the forecast they had in mind.

“I mean, its been a very up and down winter this season,” said Josh Faber, general manager of the resort. “We had a cold spell in November, we were able to make a ton of snow and that basically got us through Christmas. And then we had another warm up but the team has been pretty resilient and ready and any cold we get, we’re ready to capitalize on.”

Faber said the rollercoaster of winter weather this season became a learning experience for those who work out on the slopes.

“Oh, absolutely,” said Faber. “The biggest piece is the operations team, they’re ready 24/7, seven days a week. Just any time, they have to go to make snow, we’re gonna be ready.”

A peak this season came from a new form of entertainment added to the resort.

“This is the first year in 40 years that we’ve opened with a terrain park, let alone on our soft open,” said Nathan Poland, manager of the terrain park. “The new Heaven Highland Park is a great addition to Winterplace in general.”

With a few months remaining in the season, Faber hopes for a winter wonderland at Winterplace.