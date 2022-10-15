FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The fun and excitement of Bridge Day carried over into the world of potato chips.

West Virginia’s own Mister Bees Potato Chips unveiled a new bag design honoring Bridge Day. It features a picture of the New River Gorge Bridge.

Judy Moore, deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, spoke about the unique opportunity for the area.

“Mister Bee is making their way into Southern West Virginia to distribute their West Virginia made chips,” said Moore. “They’re the only West Virginia chip manufacturer and we’re really, really happy to have them in Southern West Virginia.”

The bags hit store shelves soon for a limited time.