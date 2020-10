LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A non-profit in Lewisburg is hosting a pumpkin competition starting Saturday, Oct 17, 2020.

Mitzy’s Wings is putting on its fifth annual Pumpkin Carving and Decorating Contest.

The event is at Jim’s Drive-In and is open for all ages. Pumpkins can be dropped off starting October 17.

The winner will be chosen by the amount of money each pumpkin raises towards Mitzy’s Wings, and will be chosen by October 31.