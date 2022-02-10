UNION, WV (WVNS) — The Monroe County Sheriff was in court Thursday, February 10, 2022, following a DUI charge.

Jeffrey Jones was arrested in October and charged with a misdemeanor DUI charge.

Jones appeared before Summers County Magistrate Judge Jack Hellems, and Mercer County Prosecutor Brian Cochran. Both were assigned to the case after the Monroe County magistrate and prosecuting attorney recused themselves.

Our cameras were not allowed in the courtroom. Jones plead no contest and was fined $100.

Cochran said as this was the first offense for Jones, and he had no prior record, he feels this was an appropriate result.

“This sheriff is a long-time military veteran, he has no criminal history whatsoever and from my perspective, I think that is a fair resolution to this case,” said Cochran.

Cochran said Jones will face consequences with the state DMV when it comes to his driver’s license.