More community drive-thru testing to be conducted in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County health officials are providing more COVID-19 testing opportunities.

Director Teri Harlan said they tested more than 100 people in Smithers last week. They will be at Midland Trail High School on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. and running until 2 p.m.. Harlan said even though they are providing more testing opportunities, they are still urging people to use caution as the state reopens.

“So that’s what we have now in Fayette County is three deaths. We don’t want anymore. I just want to caution folks that even though we’re opening up and we want to see things open up, it’s really important that we be cautious,” Harlan said.

Harlan said people need to practice social distancing and continue wearing face masks.

