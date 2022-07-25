MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to Mercer County Dispatch, there were shots fired near Majorcrest Road and Littlesburg road in Bluefield tonight, Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call. No injuries were confirmed due to the shots fired report. It is also unknow whether this shots fired report is related to the earlier shooting on Middlesex Avenue in Princeton.

Anyone with any information regarding this report of shots fired is asked to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

Stick with 59News while we continue to provide updates on the incident.