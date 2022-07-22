MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Today, July 22, at approximately 5:30p.m. Raleigh County Dispatch confirmed there is a motorcycle accident with injuries at the 200 block of Maple Fork Rd. located in the Mt. Hope area.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, JanCare, Bradley VFD, and Mt. Hope VFD are on scene after a motorcycle accident involving a truck has left the motorcyclist with injuries. Raleigh County Dispatch confirmed Maple Fork Rd. is closed for traffic and the U.S. Rt. 19 Corridor L may be shut down as well to potentially make room for emergency helicopter landing.

No further information has been confirmed by any aforementioned parties on scene.

