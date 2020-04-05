Motorcyclist dead after crash in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One person is dead after an accident involving a motorcycle in Mercer County.

The crash happened on Bluefield Avenue at around 3:50 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020. Bluefield Police confirmed the motorcyclist, a man who is not publicly identified, hit a car that pulled out in front of him. He was taken to Bluefield Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Bluefield Police said charges may be filed against the driver of the car once the investigation is complete.

Officers were joined at the scene by the Bluefield Fire Department and Bluefield EMS.

Stick with 59 News as this story continues to develop.