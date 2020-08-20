Mountaineer Challenge Academy South hosts job fair

MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia National Guard’s newest Mountaineer Challenge Academy campus in Montgomery held a job fair Thursday, August 20, 2020.

It was held at the Vining Library in Montgomery. Those interested learned about the 36 open positions currently available at the campus. That includes trades, administrative, leadership, food prep and management, as well as counseling positions.

The job fair featured on site applications and interviews with Mountaineer Challenge Academy South representatives. It was filled with people who wanted to make a difference in their community.

Ronald Jennings applied for a few positions. He said he would be honored to work for a program like the Academy.

“I remember when the program stared in Kingwood in 93. I think that it is a great program and I just hope that if I am allowed to join the program. that I can bring something positive to it,” Jennings said.

Paul Perdue, the Director of MCA South, said they are looking for people who are proud of their community.

“These jobs that are coming in here, if you want a career and you want to be able to make a change and you want to feel good about yourself at the end of the day, and be proud of what you do, this is the place for you,” Perdue explained.

If you missed the job fair, but would still like to apply, job listings can be found on the West Virginia Mountaineer Academy website.